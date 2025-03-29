Pre-orders for the Switch 2 are expected to sell out almost immediately

HQ

If you're planning to grab a Switch 2 at launch, it might be a good idea to be ready when pre-orders open soon. According to reports from multiple sources, stock will be very limited and most retailers expect units to sell out almost immediately.

These reports are backed by Insider Gaming, which has obtained leaked documents from one of the largest retail chains in the U.S. They write:

"According to internal emails and documents provided to Insider Gaming from a large US retailer, who are anticipating they will sell out of the Switch 2 on the same day they open up the pre-orders due to a limited unit allocation from Nintendo."

The same source claims pre-orders will begin on April 9th, one week after Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 Direct presentation. It's worth noting that this contradicts a previously leaked date from Best Buy Canada, which suggested pre-orders would open on April 2nd.

Will you be pre-ordering the Switch 2?