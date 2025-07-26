Prankster sentenced to jail for disrupting a Tour de France stage and assaulting a police officer

HQ

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to eight month in prison (suspended) for disrupting a Tour de France stage. The prankster, wearing a black helmet and a Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale team jersey, entered with his bike near the finish line of Stage 17 in Valence last Wednesday (won by Jonathan Milan). Two police officers tried to stop him. The second one managed to stop him and both men fell to the ground.

The incident happened a few minutes before the final sprint, so it didn't affect any riders. The prankster's intent, according to L'Equipe (via AS) was for a friend to film it to go viral.

He was sentenced for "entering a sports competition area and disrupting the competition, refusing to comply and assaulting a person in a position of public authority".

Accordint to AFP, this man had already been conviced three times. He was handed an eight-month suspended jail term (meaning he will not go to jail unless he commits another infraction in those eight months), a ban from entering any sports venue for five years and a 500 euros fina in damages to the police officer who fell while attempting to stop him.