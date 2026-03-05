Pragmata will launch earlier than planned

HQ

We've seen Capcom delay Pragmata a couple of times already, so it's understandable if you expect bad news when watching the end of today's new trailer for the game. Fortunately, it's just the developers having some fun.

Because the new trailer actually reveals that Pragmata will launch a week earlier than planned, which means it'll release on the 17th of April. That's far from all shown in the trailer, as we're also treated to a look at some bosses, dramatic chase sequences, some of the stuff included in the game's Deluxe edition and more.

It's worth reminding you that you don't have to wait almost six weeks to play Pragmata, as a demo is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 right now.