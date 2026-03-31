Pragmata has officially gone gold

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Pragmata, Capcom's upcoming new IP and action adventure game, has officially gone gold. We've been waiting for Pragmata for a long time now, with the game remaining mysterious until recently. After years of delays, some of us have been lucky enough to play the game, and soon all of us will get the chance to dig into this new sci-fi setting.

As announced by Capcom and the game's official social media page, Pragmata has officially achieved its gold master approval. If you're not aware, essentially this term comes from the days of gaming yore, where a gold disc would be sent out by a developer for platform owners to approve. Those days are mostly over, but the use of the term "gone gold" has still stuck around. It means that a game's fully ready to go for its launch date, and likely won't be throwing a new release date in the mix anytime soon.

Does this mean Pragmata will be perfect at launch? Probably not. Even games that go gold have issues here and there. But, it means people waiting to play this game can take it easy in the two weeks plus leading up to Pragmata's launch.

Pragmata arrives on the 17th of April for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.