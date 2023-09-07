PR firms have been paying critics to inflate Rotten Tomatoes scores for years

HQ

Rotten Tomatoes is trusted by a wide user base as the place to go to see if a movie or TV show is worth the watch. There are some flaws in the system, such as it only really aggregating positive and negative reviews, rather than giving you a view of the average score overall. This can mean shows with only 6 or 7 out of 10 ratings can still have 100%.

But that's not the issue the site is facing today, as a new report by Vulture has revealed that the critics on Rotten Tomatoes have been paid by PR firms to inflate the scores of certain movies. Critics are paid $50 or more for each review.

The PR firm is known as Bunker 15 and an employee told Vulture that journalists were free to publish what they like, but that more positive reviews would be brought onto Rotten Tomatoes while others were left out of site of the aggregator.

It seems then that we may no longer be able to trust the most widely used review aggregator site we have today.