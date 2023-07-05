PowerWash Simulator's 2023 roadmap has been outlined

HQ

Futurlab has announced the roadmap for the rest of 2023 for PowerWash Simulator. The cleaning game has recently been bolstered with a SpongeBob SquarePants DLC and will be expanding further with Warhammer 40,000. As for when that latter collaboration will debut, we now have a better idea.

The roadmap reveals that Q3 2023 will include a new batch of free content called The Muckingham Files, and will also feature a paid DLC that has yet to be revealed. Following this in Q4 will be some additional free seasonal content that is yet to be confirmed, and the Warhammer 40,000 crossover. Futurlab hasn't announced exact release dates for any of the future content, but at least we know what is planned to arrive before the end of the year and even ahead of the winter for the Q3 content.

In reply to a few questions from fans, it has also been revealed that the next planned free update will bring gyro support for the Switch version, and that while it still doesn't have a firm date, the VR version of the game is still planned for 2023.