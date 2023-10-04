PowerWash Simulator VR launches next month

HQ

If you've been waiting for a chance to scrub some dirt off a bunch of objects and don't fancy heading outside to do some actual hard graft, then FuturLab will have some great news for you.

Because the release date for PowerWash Simulator VR has been announced, with the game set to make its debut on the Quest family of VR headsets, and on devices newer than and including the Quest 2.

This version of the game will only be the base version for the time being, including all 42 main levels, as the wacky DLC will not be part of the VR edition at launch. Anyone who has pre-ordered the game will also get access to a pair of cat-themed gloves to wear in-game when it launches in a month's time.

As for the firm release date of PowerWash Simulator VR, the game is slated to debut on Quest 2 platforms on November 2, 2023.