PowerWash Simulator surpasses 17 million players

FuturLab's PowerWash Simulator has steadily become one of the biggest games on the market, and this is reflected once again in its latest player milestone announcement. It has just been affirmed that the game has topped 17 million players since its debut, but that wasn't all.

Ahead of the arrival of PowerWash Simulator 2 later this year, it has been confirmed that the original game will get at least two more free content drops. These will be known as Muckingham Files 5 and 6, and both will be launching in the next few months.

Speaking about this major player milestone, COO Chris Mehers stated: "We couldn't be more thrilled to finally announce the sequel to one of our most successful titles. With over 17 million players worldwide, PowerWash Simulator has allowed us to self-publish a sequel, an exciting challenge we are delighted to undertake. We look forward to bringing players the next step-up in the PowerWash Simulator series."

