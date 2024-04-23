PowerWash Simulator passes 12 million players

HQ

On paper, it sounded like a fun gimmick that might entertain for an hour or two at best. But PowerWash Simulator exploded in popularity when it was released and everybody seemed to be high-pressure washing filthy objects, while other publishers lined up to join in.

The latter has led to guest appearances by Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy VII, Warhammer 40,000 and much more. And now Futurlab announces via X that they have reached an incredible milestone of twelve million players.

In a press release sent to Gamereactor, FuturLab's CEO Kirsty Rigden writes:

"We are continuously in awe of the impact our game has made on people. Now with a staggering 12 million players, it's clear that there's a desire for games like PowerWash Simulator that provide a soothing sense of satisfaction - and we intend to make them!"

Have you tried the almost nirvana-like feeling of washing something really clean with a high-pressure washer in PowerWash Simulator, and if so, what do you think of the game?