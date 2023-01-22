PowerWash Simulator is getting Tomb Raider DLC

HQ

We know there is only one proper way to clean ancient and delicate relics of a former age, and that is power washing them down. Yep, a powered up jet of water is the sure fire way to scrub some muck off a T-Rex statue or a set of historic armour, but why are we bringing this up you ask? Because PowerWash Simulator is teaming up with the Lara Croft brand for the crossover no one expected at the start of 2023.

Releasing on January 31, 2023, the Tomb Raider DLC for the simulator will ask players to scrub grime off Croft Manor and the many antiquities that it houses within. This includes cleaning Lara's jeep, boat, training course, and the relics that she has collected over the years.

As for which platforms you will be able to dive into this crossover, it will be coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the DLC's trailer below.