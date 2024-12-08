PowerWash Simulator invites you to celebrate the holidays with this festive winter update

HQ

It's time to dig out the pressure washer from the closet once again. FuturLab has released a free winter update for PowerWash Simulator, where you're tasked with cleaning a filthy ice rink in preparation for its grand reopening, complete with a wonderfully festive atmosphere and a narrative told through small messages as you wash.

In addition to the new task, you can unlock winter-themed cosmetic items, including a new outfit, gloves, and a design for your pressure washer. This update is the second of its kind; last year, Santa's Workshop was introduced, which is still available for players. The Ice Rink update is now accessible to all players and can be downloaded for free via Steam.

