PowerWash Simulator 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Football Manager 26, and more heading to Game Pass

Microsoft kicked off October by announcing a significant price hike for Game Pass, while also making a number of other changes to the service. They then followed up with a whole host of new games, including 45 Ubisoft classics and much more, to show that the service is still worth the money.

Fortunately, this doesn't mean we'll be left without games in the second half of the month, as another batch of really nice Day 1 titles has now been announced. Xbox Wire has announced that the following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, those marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available on Xbox Premium):



Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)**



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)**



PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - October 23*



Bounty Star (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 23*



Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC) - October 24*



Halls of Torment (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 28



The Outer Worlds 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 29*



1000xResist (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - November 4



Football Manager 26 (PC, Xbox) - November 4*



As usual, there are other benefits as well, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire. This time, these include the Exclusive Game Pass Reward Package for Albion Online.

The following three titles will be removed from the service on October 31, but you can get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any: