PowerWash Simulator 2 takes cleaning to new heights... literally

After the short teaser released a while ago, all of us neat freaks have been quietly thirsting for more clips from the upcoming PowerWash Simulator 2, something we now finally have, thanks to developer FuturLab, who is treating us to some new gameplay in a short video, and no - it's no longer just about hosing down driveways.

Among the new features, we see scissor lifts, the ability to lower yourself from attachment points, floor scrubbers for those really stubborn stains, and the highlight - Ulysses the cat, whom you can actually pet. Whether the floof can also play with soap bubbles remains to be seen.

In short: new trailer = new stuff: more levels, new tools, a fluffy cat bonus, and improved visuals. They're not reinventing the wheel, just refining it, and when the game is released later this year, it's sure to be the next level of zen cleaning for all of us fools who appreciate a good scrubbing.

