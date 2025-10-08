PowerWash Simulator 2 launches on October 23

HQ

Many people probably considered PowerWash Simulator to be a gimmicky game that might be fun to try out at best. But it proved to be incredibly popular, reaching over 17 million players earlier this year. So it was only a matter of time before it was time for a sequel, and now that time is almost here.

In a new trailer, we get to check out things like scissor lifts, floor scrubbers for really stubborn stains, and Ulysses the cat, whom we'll get to pet, which is nice - and above all, the release date is revealed. As you've already guessed from the headline, it's October 23.

To make things even better, it will also be included in Game Pass from day one (just like the original), and it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.