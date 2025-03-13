PowerWash Simulator 2 has been announced, to be self-published by FuturLab

Good news PowerWash Simulator fans! Developer FuturLab has just announced a fully-fledged sequel to that massively popular and therapeutic title. Known simply as PowerWash Simulator 2, this follow-up will feature improved mechanics, graphics, and performance, and will even be self-published by the developer too.

PowerWash Simulator 2 will arrive with a bunch of new locations to clean up and even a completely new campaign. It will boast improved visuals, have better and more effective soap and water features and systems, more equipment to choose from, and even enhanced cooperative elements, such as split-screen support and online multiplayer too.

Speaking about committing to a PowerWash Simulator successor, FuturLab's design director, Dan Chequer, stated: "PowerWash Simulator 2 feels like a natural evolution from its predecessor. The original game's design was all about eliminating anything that detracted from the pure satisfaction of taking something dirty and making it clean. PowerWash Simulator 2 is all about adding in even more avenues for players to achieve that same sense of satisfaction, with new tools, features and quality of life improvements. We're really excited to see players dust off their power washers and get stuck into this brand-new campaign, that brings you even more to clean, and even more ways to release the pressure."

PowerWash Simulator 2 will be arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S later in 2025, but FuturLab will be sharing more information about the game in April. Until then, you'll have to be content with the announcement trailer below, the additional new images, and the news that PowerWash Simulator has surpassed 17 million players.