Powerpuff Girls joins MultiVersus on Tuesday

On September 17, it's time for season three of MultiVersus, which of course means new characters and much more. Now the new roster has been revealed on Instagram, and it turns out it's time for a visit from the iconic Powerpuff Girls and the DC heroine Nubia.

In a first trailer, we get to check out what Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles have to offer on the battles, where they fight as a group, Assassin class. As if to make things even more exciting, Dynamo Suits and Rowdyruff Boys are also included as alternative designs.

It looks like a winning addition, doesn't it?