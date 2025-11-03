Powerful 6.3 earthquake kills at least 20 in northern Afghanistan

HQ

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 300, according to local authorities. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake occurred at a depth of about 28 kilometers (17 miles), with tremors felt across the Balkh and Samangan provinces.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sharfat Zaman said that around 320 people were receiving treatment for injuries, though the death toll was expected to rise as rescue teams reached remote villages cut off by the damage. Footage shared on social media showed emergency responders searching through the rubble and pulling bodies from collapsed buildings.

Historic Blue Mosque among damaged landmarks

Part of Mazar-e Sharif's Blue Mosque, one of Afghanistan's most revered religious sites, was damaged during the quake, according to Balkh province spokesperson Haji Zaid. The centuries-old mosque (believed to be the burial site of the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad) dates back to the 15th century. Verified images showed broken tiles and masonry scattered across its courtyard, though the main structure remains standing.

The tremor also caused power outages across Afghanistan, including in the capital Kabul, the national power company confirmed. The USGS issued an orange alert, warning of potentially widespread destruction and significant casualties.

This latest disaster adds to the series of crises facing the Taliban administration, already struggling with a severe drop in foreign aid, ongoing refugee deportations, and the aftermath of an August earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the southeast.

Located on two active fault lines, Afghanistan remains one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. Past events of similar magnitude have required large-scale national and international responses.