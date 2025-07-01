PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2

It can be difficult to choose the perfect case for your Nintendo Switch 2. There are a multitude of options on the market regardless of the fact that the device has only been available for a couple of weeks, a handful of which we have already taken a look at. What is significantly easier is sharing opinions on these accessories as there doesn't tend to be much deviation between how they operate and act.

Take PowerA's Slim Case for Switch 2. This is about as fundamental as you can get with a carrying case. It's a fabric body that has enough room to store a Switch 2 console and a handful of game cartridges, storing these in a flap that can fold out to also serve as a console stand. Yep, that's about the extent of the intricacies of this case, but frankly what more could you want or expect from an accessory that is meant to store and protect your brand-spanking new system.

Now I recently reviewed Belkin's case that came with a powerbank built in, and while that was certainly a device with a more unique design philosophy, I did note that there were a few issues in regards to console fit and how comfortably a Switch 2 slotted into the case. With the Slim Case, I can happily report that this is not at all a problem. A Switch 2 fits snuggly into the allotted space without feeling cramped but while lacking any wiggle room that might lead to concerns the console might move around while being transported. This is about as secure a fit as you could hope.

As for the fold out fabric game cartridge store flap, this has its kinks. For one, the actual fit around the console is perfect and without any hitches and the softer fabric side aligns well with the Switch 2 display to protect it from scuffs and scratches. No issues there. My main minor design flaw frustration is that considering the way the Switch 2 slots into this case, the game cartridges actually fit in upside down, meaning when you open the case, and flip out the flap to access the Switch 2, your cartridges are inverted. My worry with this is that the cartridges may be at risk of falling out as the fit and available space is not particularly lenient. It's a minor concern, but one all the same.

Also, it would be a lovely design addition if there was an extra pocket baked in somewhere, just so you have a small additional area to store cables, another SD card, or perhaps a handful of other cartridges if you have more than the 12 the slots allow for. It's not a dealbreaker, but as it stands, any additional hardware you want to carry around must be done so outside of and beyond the case itself.

Looking at the build quality and material usage, this is actually top of the line. The fabrics are sleek and soft on the interior and the exterior has a more rugged and protective design that will better handle the elements. The colour scheme choice is also a strong one in my books, with the grey and red combining to create a pleasing and striking appearance. There's something to be said about reducing the size of - or removing entirely - the massive Switch 2 logo on the exterior (what else could this case possibly be used for?) as it's a bit overpowering, but otherwise, the appearance is a strong point.

So, from a design perspective it's almost exactly what you could hope for; its appearance impresses and it has dimensions that don't take up too much space - yep, this is basically an extension of the Switch 2, so don't worry about a big and bulky case that eats up your bag space - but what about the price. It's affordable at £15, meaning it's certainly a strong option for new or prospective Switch 2 owners. And that's about all there is to say about this case. It handles its job at hand with class and ease. Isn't that pretty much all you could hope for from a carry case?

