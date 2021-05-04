PowerA presents: a Waluigi-themed Enhanced Wireless Controller for Switch

You're watching Advertisements

The video game peripheral manufacturer PowerA is famous for making controllers, and now they have something new for us. This product might be for a rather niche market though, it all depends on how much love you have for Waluigi (we assume he is not most of people's favourite ?).

That's right, PowerA is releasing this pretty unique Waluigi-themed Nintendo Switch controller soon, and the color scheme is purple and yellow. The controller is scheduled to be out on June 4, and the price is $49.99 USD. It contains the following features:

●Bluetooth 5.0 Technology + rechargeable lithium-ion battery: up to 30 hours per charge

●2 mappable advanced gaming Buttons + Embedded anti-friction rings for smooth thumb stick control

●Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming + classic intuitive Nintendo button layout

●Low battery warning LED indicator + Includes 10ft (3M) USB-C charge cable

●Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite + two-year limited warranty - visit PowerA.Com/support

However, the production description also notes that it "does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC". If you're interested, you can order one from Amazon.

Check the image of this Waluigi-themed Nintendo Switch controller below:

