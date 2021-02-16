Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
PowerA has released a new Switch controller and protective case to celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary

Pre-orders for the controller are now live ahead of its February 21 release.

PowerA, a gaming accessories manufacturer, has revealed that it will be releasing both a new Switch controller and a protective case to celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary. The protective case is out now, but the controller is releasing later on Pokemon Day (February 27). Fans can now pre-order the controller ahead of its launch and it will cost £39.99.

Both of these accessories sport a similar grey and yellow design, which is inspired by the series' mascot Pikachu. Pikachu's classic look is featured prominently on both products and the number 25 is written in blocky text reminiscent of the Pokedex in the first generation of games.

You can check out both products below:

