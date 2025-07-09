PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

As good as the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is, it's quite a pricey device considering it's about as basic as a "pro" controller gets. Yes, it looks fantastic and feels highly premium, but there's not much between it and a regular Xbox controller, for example, despite costing almost 50% more. So, if you're looking to save but still want a "pro" type controller for your new console, what do you do? PowerA has a solution worthy of discussion.

It's known as the Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2, and simply put it's an affordable gadget that does most of what the Pro Controller does without some of the extra fluff. For starters, it costs around half of a Pro Controller at approximately £35, and this reduction of cost has clearly come from a multitude of places. This device is not nearly as premium in feel, doesn't feature the same satisfying heft, lacks convincing rumble and vibration effects, and is purely wired meaning it's mostly useless if you intend to use your Switch 2 without its dock. Now that might sound like a lot of negatives to keep in mind, but it balances them by having Hall Effect sticks, programmable rear buttons, an audio jack, and a few artsy options to select when originally purchasing too.

In size and shape, it almost mirrors a Pro Controller but it's perhaps twice as light. For me, I'm not a huge fan of immensely lightweight controllers, as I think the heft gives me more control and feels more rewarding in your hands. Beyond that, the placement of the joysticks are asymmetrical too, and the D-pad is in the same position, as is the C button mostly. The main difference is that the Advantage brings together the other buttons into one tighter module, so the +, -, screenshot, and Home button are now all situated along the bottom of the controller on the left and right of the C button. I don't think this is a better or worse way to do this and frankly it seems to scream design choice more so than anything.

Looking at the other inputs, the bumpers, triggers, and the D-pad all function, but they feel a bit cheap and fragile at times, without the same signature smoothness of the Pro Controller. This gadget doesn't do a whole lot to convince you that it's not an affordable option, and the way the buttons feel in practice and the materials of choice certainly don't aid in that effort. However, the rear buttons and the way that they are designed are quite intuitive. There's no complexity here, you simply hold down the Programme button and the button you want to map onto the rear buttons for a few seconds, and then press the chosen rear button. Done, simple as. It's a great system that I can't find much of a fault with, as it doesn't require additional software or such. Plus, the joysticks feel buttery smooth to use, and the Hall Effect nature of them ensure that they remain accurate and responsive at all times - although it is worth saying I haven't had months to put them through the ringer, and only time will tell if they last after true vigorous use.

So yes, the name of the game here is basically that this controller is affordable and it has no desire whatsoever to convince you otherwise. I don't mind that for the simple reason that it is very cheap when looking at the competition, and it's a worthy purchase for anyone looking to snag a backup controller or a second device to accompany their main Pro Controller. It won't blow you away, and that's perfectly okay, but the one big caveat to note is that this can only be used when wired, something that is especially important as the provided cable is a USB-A to a USB-C, meaning if you want to plug it directly into your Switch 2's USB-C ports, you will need to source your own cable...

But hey, this is a controller that fundamentally works and that won't break the bank, which in an increasingly expensive gaming and hardware climate is a pretty good reason to check it out.

