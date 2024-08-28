Power Stone makes a comeback in Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Capcom showed up during Tuesday's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation and had some nice news to share. They are releasing a new collection of fighting games, called Capcom Fighting Collection 2 - and we suspect that especially old Dreamcast fans will be excited about this.

The games on offer are as follows:



Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro



Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001



Capcom Fighting Evolution



Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER



Project Justice



Power Stone



Power Stone 2



Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein



Most of the titles have been re-released several times, but 1999's Power Stone (and its sequel) are all the more unusual, and other than the Dreamcast version, there's only been one re-release, and that was for the PSP almost 20 years ago. Take the opportunity to enjoy perhaps Capcom's most unusual fighting game.

In addition to Switch, this collection is also coming to PC and PlayStation - but Xbox will be left out for some unknown reason. Check out the announcement trailer below.