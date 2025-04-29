Power slowly restored after massive outage hits Spain, Portugal and France

HQ

The latest news on Spain, Portugal and France . A massive power outage disrupted Spain, Portugal and parts of France early on Monday, causing significant disruptions in transport, healthcare, and daily life.

The outage, which began around 10:30 GMT, left millions without electricity, paralyzing daily life across the Iberian Peninsula. Public transportation was halted, with trains and metro systems shut down, while airports across both countries closed their doors.

Hospitals, overwhelmed by the crisis, were forced to suspend routine operations and prioritize critical care, relying on backup generators to maintain essential services. Of course, this also brought our site temporarily down, as our servers are based in Spain.

Authorities are investigating the cause, with suspicions ranging from a technical failure to possible sabotage. By Tuesday morning, power has been partially restored in most regions, including Madrid and Lisbon, though full recovery has yet to come.