Power Rangers Rita's Rewind shown in action-packed launch trailer

Unfortunately, we received our code a little later than we would have liked, but the fact is that we are currently playing Power Rangers Rita's Rewind in preparation for our review, which will be published quite soon.

But if you don't want to wait for it and want to check out this beat 'em up before that, you should of course take a look at the launch trailer. Alongside the classic two-dimensional brawling, Power Rangers Rita's Rewind also features several missions designed along classic on-rails Space Harrier concepts and to make things even better, it supports co-op for up to six people both online and locally (though only four locally for PlayStation 5).

Check out this retro-esque and hilarious action adventure below.