Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind launches in December

One announcement from Summer Game Fest that got a lot more attention than probably anyone expected was Power Rangers Rita's Rewind, a four-person beat 'em up in the same vein as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and the recently released G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra.

Here, however, the ambitions are greater than that, and in a fresh trailer we get to see gameplay from a Space Harrier-inspired mode and a boss fight in pixelated first person - and we have to assume there will be more surprises. But the big news in the trailer is the revelation that Power Rangers Rita's Rewind will be released on December 10.

And that's not all. PC was the only format announced over the summer, but now it's been confirmed that it's coming to the full suite of consoles including PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Go Go Power Rangers!