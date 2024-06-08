Power Rangers Rita's Rewind has been announced with a charming first trailer

Are you ready for a nostalgic trip back to the glory days of the 90s? Hasbro and Digital Eclipse have just shown off their new side-scrolling beat'em up Power Rangers Rita's Rewind, which looks to offer an experience similar to that of the phenomenal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

You can check out the trailer below, and it boasts co-op for up to five simultaneous players, tons of mini-games, era-specific special effects like mode-7 and super scaling, and a soundtrack that makes it impossible to not move around.

Fancy a taste of Power Rangers Rita's Rewind? It will be released for "PC and console in late 2024".