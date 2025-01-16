Power Rangers Rita's Rewind can now be played online with Switch

HQ

Power Rangers Rita's Rewind was one of the last major games to be released in 2024, and offered delightfully retro-esque arcade action where we, as Power Rangers, would fight (and shoot, ride Dinozords, try Megazord boxing, ride a Ranger's bike and much more) our way to once again take down Rita Repulsa.

No matter what format you played on, it was a highly entertaining package, but some consoles had limitations. One was PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which only support four people locally versus six for the others, and the Switch and Xbox versions, which couldn't be played online.

However, Digital Eclipse has now announced via Threads that the latter problem has been fixed for Nintendo's console, adding that they are also working on more updates.

Be sure to read our review of the game at this link. This beat 'em up gem is well worth keeping an eye out for.