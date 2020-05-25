Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid reveals its third season pass

You watching Advertisements

Three new characters will soon be added to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid for its third season. Lauren Shiba (Super Samurai), Robert 'RJ' James (Jungle Fury), and a third one rumoured to be Scorpina will all be available via a Season Pass for around £12. If you're only interested in getting one of them, just know that you can get them individually for a third of that price. RJ will be the first one to be released and should arrive at the end of June.

Power Rangers: Battle of the Grid is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (and via Xbox Game Pass) and Nintendo Switch.