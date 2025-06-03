English
Power outages hit Russian-held regions after Ukrainian strikes

Multiple districts in southern Ukraine face blackouts as infrastructure suffers heavy damage.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that electricity has been knocked out on Tuesday across wide areas of Russian-occupied territories in southern Ukraine following coordinated Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks.

The strikes, among the most extensive in recent months, disrupted power in hundreds of communities across the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, leaving at least 700,000 people in Russian-held Ukraine without power. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Dneproges Dam. Hydroelectric power station in the Zaporizhzhia . Ukraine. Critical infrastructure. Dnepr River. 25.05.2021 // Shutterstock

