Power outage disrupts final day of Cannes Film Festival

The latest news on France. Just minutes ago, reports confirmed a major power outage in the western part of the Alpes-Maritimes region, leaving much of Cannes without electricity, right on the final day of its world-famous film festival, which runs from May 13 to May 24.
Shops, restaurants, and homes are currently without power. A brief outage also occurred at the Palais, where emergency generators were activated. Train services in the area are facing delays, but no cancellations have been reported so far. Stay tuned for more updates.