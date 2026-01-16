Power outage brings Tokyo's commuter rail to a standstill

HQ

A power outage linked to a trackside fire brought parts of Tokyo's vast rail network to a halt on Friday morning, disrupting the commute for thousands of passengers. Two of the capital's busiest commuter lines were suspended just as rush hour peaked, causing widespread delays across the city.

East Japan Railway said services on the Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines were stopped in all directions, with no immediate timeline for resumption. The disruption followed reports of a fire near Tamachi Station, a key stop shared by both lines.

Yamanote // Shutterstock

Public broadcaster NHK reported that flames were seen coming from a transformer along the tracks shortly before 8 a.m. local time. Firefighters moved quickly to contain the blaze, which was largely extinguished within about half an hour.

Television footage showed passengers evacuating from a stalled Keihin-Tohoku train between stations. Guided by railway staff and firefighters, commuters walked along the tracks to safety, an unusual scene in a city known for its highly efficient transport system.

The impact rippled across Tokyo. The circular Yamanote Line serves major stations such as Shinjuku, one of the world's busiest transport hubs, while the Keihin-Tohoku Line connects central Tokyo with Yokohama, magnifying the disruption across the wider metropolitan area.