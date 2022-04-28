Power On: The Story of Xbox won People's Voice at the The Webby Awards

HQ

Last fall, Microsoft celebrated that Xbox turned 20 years old with a lot of festivities. One of them was a surprisingly well made documentary in six parts called Power On: The Story of Xbox.

Here we got to meet several industry celebrities, both current and past ones, and also people we normally associates with Microsoft's competitors, which made it interesting for all audiences wanting to know more about the world of video games behind the scenes. And clearly this was appreciated, as the documentary series has now won at The Webby Awards, becoming the People's Voice Winner in the "Video, Documentary" category.

The Webby Awards is often called "The Oscars of the Internet" and it's also one of the oldest awards dedicated to Internet content. We think this was a good choice by everyone voting, but what did you think about Power On: The Story of Xbox?

You can check out a trailer for the documentary below if you still haven't seen it. The links and official descriptions for all six episodes can be found further down.

Chapter 1: The Renegades - A small team of upstarts sets out to convince Microsoft that it's time to enter the console business.

Chapter 2: The Valentine's Day Massacre - The battle to own the living room is on-but not without significant cost and risk.

Chapter 3: And It Didn't Turn On - Public doubt intensifies as issues threaten to spoil the 2001 launch for Xbox.

Chapter 4: Cool...Now What? - A console is only as good as its games... and Xbox needs a gamechanger to survive. Enter Halo.

Chapter 5: The Red Ring of Death - The demand for Xbox 360 is at fever pitch, but a critical malfunction threatens its success.

Chapter 6: TV...Or Not TV - Xbox loses its way. Can a former intern get the team back on track?