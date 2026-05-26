Power bank caused flight from Egypt to London to be grounded

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Bringing a power bank to charge smartphones, tablets, and portable gaming devices on vacation is a given for many people. But not everyone is aware of the safety risks they pose, which is why they are prohibited from use during flights, and they cannot be checked in as luggage (and usually cannot be placed in the overhead compartment either, but must be kept under the seat in front of you).

Now CNN provides an example of how badly things can go when an EasyJet flight from Hurghada (Egypt) to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Rome instead after staff noticed that a power bank was not only checked in but was also being used to charge a device. The airline told CNN that it was an obvious decision and regrets the consequences:

"The safety of its customers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers' guidelines. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the diversion and subsequent delay."

The passengers ended up spending a night in a hotel in Rome before arriving a day late. In short, remember not to check in power banks and do not use them in flight for your own safety and that of everyone else.