John Carney has meant a great deal to me as a film and music lover. It was 2006, and his film Once struck a chord deep in my heart. The simple yet beautiful story of the Irish musician Guy (Glen Hansard) who meets Girl (Markéta Irglová) evoked so many emotions, perhaps chiefly through the music. They won a well-deserved Oscar for the song "Falling Slowly", but it was more than that. I've since read that Glen and Markéta had met several years earlier when his band were playing, and that the two began a relationship after the filming of Once, which lasted a couple of years or so.

Footnote: Following the film's success, they formed the band Swell Season. I saw them live at Berns around 2011, with Eric Gadd on keyboards, and it was a brilliant concert and loads of great songs for anyone who's curious. But enough of the nostalgia. Carney has made several music films since Once and is now back with Power Ballad.

A brief synopsis of the film: "Rick lives on old dreams of making it as an artist but earns a living as a wedding singer. At a wedding, he meets Danny, a boy band star on the decline. They bond over music during a late-night jam session. When Danny turns Rick's song into a hit, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves."

Who doesn't dream of playing in a cover band?

As mentioned, Carney has become quite fixated on musical films. I haven't seen Songs from Manhattan, Sing Street, or Flora and Son, but Once made a strong impression on me, as did his drama On the Edge, in which Cillian Murphy plays a suicidal young man. The idea of Paul Rudd in a comedy wasn't particularly appealing in itself; but it was Carney's track record that made me watch Power Ballad.

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And so we move on to the acting section of the review and tie in with what I wrote about Rudd above. There was a time when I thought Rudd was a really charming actor and many of his comedies were quite entertaining. I also liked the first Ant-Man. But somewhere along the line, I began to realise that Rudd basically plays exactly the same role regardless of the film. He's by no means alone in this, but I just sort of got a bit fed up with it. But on a positive note: in Power Ballad, he almost recaptures that original charm. Perhaps it's also because it isn't a "typical" Rudd comedy, as he actually gets to shine a bit.

Danny Wilson is played by Jonas Brothers member Nick Jonas, who has appeared in the new Jumanji films and Midway, amongst others. Unsurprisingly, he has a boyband charm that shines through the screen, and you both feel sorry for him and want to give him a little kick in the balls when he steals Rick's music. Others who stand out are the lads in Rick's cover band, where his mate Sandy, played by Peter McDonald, makes the biggest impression. Marcella Plunkett, in the role of Rick's wife Rachel, is also impressive.

There's plenty to enjoy here. Power Ballad may not offer anything new and it isn't flawless, but what it does, it does well. It's a light-hearted, entertaining little gem that doesn't take itself too seriously but doesn't become silly either. Then again, it isn't an American comedy, even though Rudd and Jonas play the lead roles.

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Carney proves once again that it's possible to combine drama, comedy and music, and the scene where Rick and Danny sit jamming, both drunk and slightly high, is both funny and lovely. As you may have noticed, I'm a bit of a softie when it comes to this sort of film. It reminds me of Danny Boyle's extremely underrated and clever film Yesterday, even though the two plots are completely different. I also appreciate the dynamics within Rick's family. The way his sulky teenage daughter gradually warms to her dad's musical skills, and the supportive, sharp-tongued and lovely wife who jokingly says it's fine if Rick hooks up with groupies, as long as he tells her about it. Plus, the song Danny steals is actually really good, albeit not quite on a par with "Once" and "Falling Slowly".

So, if you fancy a break from a fateful odyssey, or perhaps you've temporarily had your fill of horror or shark films? Give Power Ballad a chance. It's well worth your time.