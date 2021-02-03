Potion Craft is an alchemist simulator that lets you have some mingle fun

After watching Harry Potter and some fantasy movies, have you ever imagined how fun it'd be if you were able to make your own mix and invent all sorts of weird potions? If you have, then you're in luck, because developer niceplay games has an interesting title in store for us.

Publisher tinyBuild revealed Potion Craft earlier via Twitter, this is a simulator that lets you be creative and fulfil your magic dream:

"Set up shop and start your alchemical journey in @potioncraftgame!

Experience hyper satisfying physical interactions with ingredients and equipment, and unique visuals inspired by medieval manuscripts and medical texts!"

In this game, you as an alchemist will own a shop, in which you can invent new recipes, attract customers and experiment to your heart's content. The townsfolk will come to you and buy stuff from you. You can choose to be "a noble artisan, a greedy weasel, an occult dark master, or whomever else you may wish to be", which adds some role-playing elements to the game as well.

Potion Craft is scheduled to launch in 2021, you can check more details and download the demo on its Steam page.