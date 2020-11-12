Potential new release date for Deathloop is revealed by NZ PlayStation Store

You're watching Advertisements

Back in September, we got a fabulous trailer and the release window for the upcoming PS5 timed-exclusive title Deathloop, which is set to arrive on PS5 (and PC) at some point during Q2 2021.

Now, thanks to the New Zealand PlayStation Store, we might know when exactly this highly anticipated action game will be out.

On a product page, it states that Deathloop should be released on May 20, 2021. The standard version with just the base game is set to be $69.99, but there's another option listed: Deluxe Edition.

With the price set at $89.99, the Deluxe Edition includes:

• Deathloop the base game

• Transtar Trencher Weapon

• Eat The Rich Tribunal Weapon

• .44 Karat Fourpounder Weapon

• "Party Crasher" Colt Skin

• "Sharp Shooter" Julianna Skin

• Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

• Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Other than that, if you decide to pre-order the game, these are what you can get:

• Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

• Character Skin: "Storm Rider" Colt

• One Trinket (equippable buff)

Despite not being confirmed yet, the information is from PlayStation Store itself, it seems like the official announcement is only a matter of time and might be sooner than expected.