Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Postal: Brain Damaged

Postal: Brain Damaged is coming to PC and consoles in 2021

This time the slaughter will be taking place in Postal Dude's nightmares.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

The over-the-top and outrageous Postal will return in 2021, with Brain Damaged, a game that is said to place in an asylum within Postal Dude's own nightmares. Developer Hyperstrange promises an "acid trip" with this new game, which includes patients with dildos instead of arms, extraterrestrials with anal probes, and... a comic convention?

The studio also points to a game that fully embraces "the over-the-top parody and pop culture satire" that the series has been known for. Postal: Brain Damage will be releasing "on PC and consoles in 2021".

Above you can watch the game's first trailer, at your own peril...

Postal: Brain DamagedPostal: Brain Damaged
Postal: Brain DamagedPostal: Brain DamagedPostal: Brain Damaged
Postal: Brain DamagedPostal: Brain Damaged

Related texts



Loading next content