Postal: Brain Damaged is coming to PC and consoles in 2021

The over-the-top and outrageous Postal will return in 2021, with Brain Damaged, a game that is said to place in an asylum within Postal Dude's own nightmares. Developer Hyperstrange promises an "acid trip" with this new game, which includes patients with dildos instead of arms, extraterrestrials with anal probes, and... a comic convention?

The studio also points to a game that fully embraces "the over-the-top parody and pop culture satire" that the series has been known for. Postal: Brain Damage will be releasing "on PC and consoles in 2021".

Above you can watch the game's first trailer, at your own peril...