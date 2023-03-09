Postal 4: No Regerts is coming for PS4 and PS5 in March

The latest instalment in the highly controversial and often both scolded and criticised series Postal has now received a release date for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which will also be the first game ever released for Sony's formats by the developer Running with Scissors.

Postal hardly needs any further presentation, in the fourth part you once again play the character The Postal Dude - and then you can choose to do pretty much what you want. Going berserk and urinating on your murder victims for example is one thing, or you can also take on missions to earn some money. Only your imagination sets the limits - as they say.

Postal 4: No Regerts will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 21.

Are you going to play Postal 4?