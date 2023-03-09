Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Postal 4 - No Regerts

Postal 4: No Regerts is coming for PS4 and PS5 in March

The controversial game will be the first to debut on Sony's platform.

The latest instalment in the highly controversial and often both scolded and criticised series Postal has now received a release date for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which will also be the first game ever released for Sony's formats by the developer Running with Scissors.

Postal hardly needs any further presentation, in the fourth part you once again play the character The Postal Dude - and then you can choose to do pretty much what you want. Going berserk and urinating on your murder victims for example is one thing, or you can also take on missions to earn some money. Only your imagination sets the limits - as they say.

Postal 4: No Regerts will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 21.

Are you going to play Postal 4?

Postal 4 - No Regerts

