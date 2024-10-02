Post Trauma will truly feel like a survival horror from the 90s: "We don't say things out loud"

Inspired by horror games from the 90s, particularly Silent Hill, Post Trauma is coming this Halloween and could be an essential pick for fans of the genre, specially if you're up for an old-school challenge.

At Gamescom we had the pleasure to chat with Roberto Serra, Red Soul Games' director, a Spanish team aiming to recapture the tension of some of the classics in the genre, making us feel vulnerable and having to use our wit more than our strenghth to survive in this alternate dimension.

"He wakes in a different place, and he has to find a way home. On the way there, he will meet other persons there that are trapped in this place, which is a real place.", he explains Gamereactor. "It's not like you get to the end of the game and, oh, it was a dream. No, it's a real place."

Post Trauma will be like a escape room: "We like the idea that players will be lost"

This is also place that will change a bit while playing, that will feel alive, so players must pay attention to the environment and the little details: "we don't say things out loud, but we show them to you, so you have to pay attention to figure out everything."

Serra envisions the levels as big escape rooms, so you will not be carrying a map. Instead, there are maps on the walls. But as the maps are not super big, you will be able to memorize them. "We like the idea that players will be lost, but only for, like, two minutes, and after that they will get to know the place, get to know the way around."

And, like most escape rooms, once you solve the puzzles, you move on to a different location, so there will not be a lot of backtracking. There won't be much action, either, but no checkpoints, so you have to be careful: in normal difficulty you can save (manually) as much as you want, but on hard, you will need tapes (you save on radios, an homage to the ink you needed to save in typewriters in Resident Evil games).

The best part is that we will not have to wait much longer, as Post Trauma launches October 29 on Steam. You can watch our whole interview below.