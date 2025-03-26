Post Trauma sets new and final release date is the 22nd of April

HQ

Raw Fury and Red Soul Games' Post Trauma has seen another delay. It was expected to launch in less than a week's time, on the 31st of March, but has instead been pushed back by a few weeks to the 22nd of April.

The developer and publisher explained the decision in a new post, calling the new release date Post Trauma's "final" one. "This is not the position we want to be in so close to our previously intended release date and recognise the game's development journey has been tricky to navigate; be assured we don't take this decision lightly. We're incredibly sorry for any disappointment or frustration this announcement causes," reads the post.

Post Trauma is a puzzle horror game inspired by the PS2 era. Taking elements from classics and blending them into a new story, the game follows a train conductor who has to navigate a strange place full of creatures that want to kill him.