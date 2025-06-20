Post Malone will open and headline the Esports World Cup

HQ

There is an immense amount of money being thrown around at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this summer. Not only does the festival have a record-breaking prize pool that is over $70 million, but it also has ambassadors and attached celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary footballer and the most followed person on Instagram. But this isn't all, as now a big-name musician has been announced for the Opening Ceremony.

Set to happen on July 10, 2025, the show will be headlined by Post Malone. The pop star/rapper/country music sensation will be present and deliver a performance that will kick off the festival that will then run for around seven weeks.

As for what to expect from Post Malone's performance, we're told "his exclusive live performance will open EWC 2025, blending chart-topping sound with a celebration of gaming culture on the world's premier competitive stage."

Speaking about bringing on Post Malone, Esports World Cup Foundation COO Mike McCabe said, "With Post Malone, a global artist and true gamer, opening the tournament, we continue to celebrate the power of music - a universal language that brings fans together and defines the cultural future of esports."

Will you be tuning into Post Malone's performance on July 10?