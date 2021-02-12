Post Malone to headline Pokémon 25th Anniversary concert

You're watching Advertisements

The celebrations for Pokémon's big 25th Anniversary is in full swing, and to really up the game, the massive brand is bringing in Post Malone for a special celebratory concert. Set to begin on February 28, at 00:00 am GMT / 01:00 am CET this show is also slated to offer plenty of unexpected surprises.

The concert is expected to be viewable on Twitch, YouTube, and at the Pokémon site, and as the description reads; "It's going to be a wild celebration of Pokémon's 25 years, with lots of unexpected surprises in store. Make sure you stay tuned at the end of the concert for more thrilling P25 music announcements."

Will you be watching the concert?