Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Apex Legends

Post Malone is teaming up with Apex Legends

I didn't have it on my 2023 bingo card, but it's certainly an interesting crossover.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Post Malone has teased a crossover between himself and Apex Legends. We've seen celebrities team up with games before. Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj are playable in Call of Duty, for example, and even if some famous faces aren't put into a game, that doesn't stop them from playing it.

We all remember Drake and Ninja crushing some Fortnite together. Now, Post Malone is collaborating with Apex Legends. In the teaser posted to the rapper's Twitter/X account, we aren't told a lot, but it is confirmed that the event will take place on the 7th of November.

Hopefully we'll find out more in the coming days and weeks, but what do you think the Post Malone x Apex Legends event could involve? Perhaps some new skins or a fresh game mode to get new players coming in?

Apex Legends

Related texts

0
Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content