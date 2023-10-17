Post Malone is teaming up with Apex Legends

HQ

Post Malone has teased a crossover between himself and Apex Legends. We've seen celebrities team up with games before. Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj are playable in Call of Duty, for example, and even if some famous faces aren't put into a game, that doesn't stop them from playing it.

We all remember Drake and Ninja crushing some Fortnite together. Now, Post Malone is collaborating with Apex Legends. In the teaser posted to the rapper's Twitter/X account, we aren't told a lot, but it is confirmed that the event will take place on the 7th of November.

Hopefully we'll find out more in the coming days and weeks, but what do you think the Post Malone x Apex Legends event could involve? Perhaps some new skins or a fresh game mode to get new players coming in?