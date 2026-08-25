Post-apocalyptic vehicular action RPG TankRat launches next January

A road trip through a dilapidated city, where corrupted mech-monsters await around every corner might not sound like the holiday of our dreams, but when we're controlling a powerful tank through it all, things start to look a little more fun. TankRat is a post-apocalyptic, action-RPG from developer Alpha Channel Inc. and it arrives on the 15th of January 2027.

As announced at tonight's Opening Night Live showcase, TankRat is going to kick off the year with a bang. Its apocalypse is one brought about by humanity's greed, the remnants of which now spread across the world following a devastating war. We're popped right in the middle of what was once the world's greatest city, where the fiercest machines roam. There's a hunk of metal that is our tank blockading us from getting ripped apart, and we'll have to upgrade it to make sure it can withstand the terrors the fallen Earth has to offer.

The release date trailer below gives us a very thematic look at the world of TankRat. The concept might make you think a little of Mad Max, but aside from the awesome tank action the narration over the trailer makes it sound almost like an adaptation of an Orwellian dystopia.

This is technically a delay for TankRat, as the Steam page did read that it was due out in 2026, but Jan 2027 isn't far off, and the extra time spent looks to have added a good deal of polish on all the rust buckets in the game.

TankRat launches on the 15th of January, 2027 for PS5 and PC.