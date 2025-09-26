Possessor(s) will launch on PC and PS5 in November

HQ

It's a busy time to be a developer at Heart Machine, as after previously serving up Hyper Light Drifter and Solar Ash, earlier this year it launched Hyper Light Breaker into Early Access and 10 months later it will also be looking to debut Possessor(s).

In a new trailer for the game, it is confirmed that Possessor(s) will be arriving on PC and PS5 as soon as November 11, 2025.

Set to expand the "Search Action" genre, this game will see players take on the role of the high-schooler Luca, who is trapped in a ruined city overrun with otherworldly horrors, and must find a way to survive and escape. To complete this task, Luca teams up with the demon Rhem, who uses the teen as a host, allowing the pair to work together in an attempt to reach sanctuary.

With launch coming up, check out the latest trailer for Possessor(s) below.