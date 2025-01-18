Positive reactions to Osgood Perkins' The Monkey

HQ

Oz Perkins' new film The Monkey, based on Stephen King's short story of the same name, was recently screened for select audiences, and early reactions suggest a truly twisted and entertaining little horror flick. The film is described as a wild blend of Gremlins and Creepshow in tone, with equal parts blood and laughter. In short, it seems that we Stephen King fans have something to look forward to in the February darkness. Below, you can read some of the early opinions.

"Adored The Monkey. Oz Perkins has been one of the most exciting genre filmmakers since he started, and his latest is about as good a time as you can have at the movies—funny, scary, poignant, and so, so fun. A rare movie that can be compared to Gremlins in terms of giddy chaos."

"The Monkey had me smiling ear to ear from start to end! Have you ever wanted FINAL DESTINATION to lean into the screwball comedy aspects? Then Oz Perkins definitely has the movie for you! Bloody mayhem, tons of heart, Theo James in a fantastic twin performance! I had a goddamn blast!"

"Holy. Shit. Osgood Perkins' The Monkey is a hardcore crowd-pleaser full of laughs and gore that kept me smiling throughout. I'll be seeing this a few more times. This movie is just what we needed."

The Monkey premieres in theaters on February 21st.

Are you planning to see The Monkey, and which Stephen King adaptation is your favorite?