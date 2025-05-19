Portugal's centre-right wins again, but far-right surges

Dansk
The latest news on Portugal. We now know that Portugal's ruling centre-right coalition secured the most seats in Sunday's election but failed to achieve a majority, prolonging the country's political uncertainty.
Meanwhile, the far-right Chega party made historic gains, possibly overtaking the Socialists as the main opposition. With a fractured parliament and no coalition on the horizon, Prime Minister Montenegro is expected to govern in minority once again.