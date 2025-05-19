English
Portugal's centre-right wins again, but far-right surges

Democratic Alliance falls short of majority as Chega reshapes political landscape.

The latest news on Portugal. We now know that Portugal's ruling centre-right coalition secured the most seats in Sunday's election but failed to achieve a majority, prolonging the country's political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the far-right Chega party made historic gains, possibly overtaking the Socialists as the main opposition. With a fractured parliament and no coalition on the horizon, Prime Minister Montenegro is expected to govern in minority once again.

Berlin, Germany, 2024-05-24: Luís Montenegro, Prime Minister of Portugal at a meeting in Berlin // Shutterstock

