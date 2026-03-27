Portugal's Catholic Church will pay $1.85M to victims of sexual abuse

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Portugal's Catholic Church has announced it will pay €1.6 million ($1.85 million) in compensation to 57 victims of sexual abuse by clergy.

The decision follows a 2023 investigation that identified at least 4,815 victims over the past 70 years, highlighting the scale of abuse within the Church.

The Portuguese Bishops' Conference said compensation cannot undo the harm but renewed its apology to those affected.

Payments will range between €9,000 and €45,000 per person. A total of 67 claims were deemed eligible, with some still under review.