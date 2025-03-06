Portugal's cabinet pushes confidence vote amid political crisis

HQ

Portugal's centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, will face a confidence vote next Tuesday, a high-stakes move that could trigger the country's third election in four years (via Reuters).

With opposition parties united against him, Montenegro's political survival hangs in the balance, particularly as controversy swirls around his family's consultancy firm and its dealings with private companies.

While he firmly rejects accusations of ethical misconduct, a parliamentary rejection would force his government into a caretaker role until President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa decides whether to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections.