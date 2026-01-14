Portugal votes for a new president on Sunday: Everything you need to know

HQ

Portuguese voters head to the polls on Sunday to choose their next president in what analysts describe as one of the most unpredictable presidential contests in decades, reflecting a deeply fragmented political landscape. Opinion polls suggest at least three candidates are in contention for first place. If no one secures an outright majority, Portugal will hold a second-round runoff on February 8, a scenario that has not occurred in a presidential race for around 40 years.

Why the presidency matters

Portugal's president is not a day-to-day executive leader, but the office carries substantial influence, especially in times of political instability. The head of state can dissolve parliament, dismiss a government, veto legislation and call snap elections. Outgoing President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative who has held the post since 2016, is stepping down after reaching the constitutional two-term limit. During his tenure, he exercised his authority to call early parliamentary elections three times, most recently in 2025.

How the vote works

To win outright, a candidate must receive more than 50% of valid votes. Voters choose a single candidate, and if no one crosses the majority threshold, the top two finishers advance to a runoff. Any Portuguese citizen over the age of 35 may run for president, provided they collect at least 7,500 supporting signatures. Both the candidacy and the signatures must be approved by the Constitutional Court.

The leading candidates

Andre Ventura (42)

Leader of the far-right Chega party, Ventura is a former sports television commentator who founded the party roughly seven years ago. Chega surged to become the country's second-largest parliamentary force last year on a platform centered on anti-corruption and stricter immigration policies. While Ventura has repeatedly said his ultimate goal is to become prime minister, analysts often describe the party as closely tied to his personal leadership and image.

Joao Cotrim de Figueiredo (64)

A member of the European Parliament and former leader of the pro-business Liberal Initiative party, Cotrim de Figueiredo campaigns on lower taxes and greater labor market flexibility. His campaign was shaken this week after a former aide accused him of past sexual assault in a now-deleted online post. He has firmly denied the allegation, calling it a politically motivated attempt to derail his candidacy.

Antonio Jose Seguro (63)

A former leader of the Socialist Party, Seguro stepped away from frontline politics after losing the party leadership in 2014 to future Prime Minister Antonio Costa. Since announcing his presidential bid last June, he has positioned himself as a representative of a "modern and moderate" left, arguing that such a stance is needed to counter the rise of populist far-right forces.

Henrique Gouveia e Melo (65)

A retired admiral and former chief of the Portuguese Navy, Gouveia e Melo gained national recognition in 2021 when he oversaw Portugal's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, widely praised for its speed and efficiency. With no prior political experience, he presents himself as a unifying, non-partisan figure capable of steering the country through growing polarization.

Luis Marques Mendes (68)

Backed by the ruling center-right Social Democratic Party, Marques Mendes briefly led the party between 2005 and 2007 before becoming a well-known television political commentator. His campaign message calls for greater national "ambition" and a break from what he describes as a complacent and resigned political culture.

What's at stake

Beyond choosing a new head of state, the election will test the strength of Portugal's traditional parties against newer political forces, particularly the far right. With no clear favorite and the strong possibility of a runoff, the result could signal how Portuguese politics is evolving (and how divided the electorate has become) heading into the next parliamentary cycle.